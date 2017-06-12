Sell USDINR; target of 64.10: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

USDINR futures opened slightly lower in the last session and prices consolidated for the whole session in the range of 64.30 - 64.45 levels. Prices have been falling gradually since last few sessions after not been able to close above the 65 level in the previous month. Prices are expected to continue its bearish trend towards next strong support placed around its recent bottom of 64.08 level. Immediate strong resistance is placed around 64.70 level.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.