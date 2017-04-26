App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 26, 2017 10:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.10: Karvy

Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter sell USDINR at 64.45-64.50 for target of 64.10 with a stop loss of 64.60.

Karvy's currency report on USDINR

The 4-Hourly chart of USDINR indicates that the pair has been trading lower since January end when it breached the 68.00 levels in the downside and the pair further attained lower levels when it breached the 67.00 levels. 64.15 has been an acting support for the pair which was tested in the 1st week of April. The pair though is expected to test this level shortly it is rarely expected to hold it and bounce back strongly. Further a breach of 64.15 would draw the pair further down to test 63.80 levels. The pair currently is in a downtrend but also is oversold. A minor bounce if seen should be used to initiate short positions with 64.80 as a stop.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Karvy Stocks Broking #USDINR

