Sell USDINR; target of 64.10: Karvy

Karvy's currency report on USDINR

The 4-Hourly chart of USDINR indicates that the pair has been trading lower since January end when it breached the 68.00 levels in the downside and the pair further attained lower levels when it breached the 67.00 levels. 64.15 has been an acting support for the pair which was tested in the 1st week of April. The pair though is expected to test this level shortly it is rarely expected to hold it and bounce back strongly. Further a breach of 64.15 would draw the pair further down to test 63.80 levels. The pair currently is in a downtrend but also is oversold. A minor bounce if seen should be used to initiate short positions with 64.80 as a stop.

