you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 09, 2017 10:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels . Utilise upsides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

Sell USDINR; target of 64.10: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Debt market
Government bonds rose for a third day, after the Monetary Policy Committee’s downward revision of inflation projection prompted  investor hopes of lower interest rates The benchmark  6.97 % 202 6 bond  yield declined to 6. 5 3 % from 6. 57 % in the previous session Yield on the US 10 - y ear rose to 2. 1 9 % from 2. 1 7 % in the previous session


Forex (US$/INR)
The rupee rose for a second day, as a sharp appreciation towards session - end due to soft US$ of crucial economic and political events in the US and Europe The US$ posted gains against major currencies  due to  multiple factors.  ECB maintained key interest rates but raised concerns on inflation.  The British pound fell sharply as early polls data suggest a hung Parliament or the Conservative party failing to garner a majority vote. Japanese Yen lost against the US$ as absence of any sensational information from FBI former director testimony supported the US$.


US$/INR derivatives strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 6 4. 36.The  June contract open interest  declined 0.58 % from the previous day July contract open interest  increased  2.6 0 % in the last session  We expect the US $ to meet supply pressure at higher levels . Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on  the  US$INR pair.


Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.53 -64.63Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.20 / 64.10Stop Loss: 64.73
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 64.44 / 64.24R1/R2:64.50 /64.70


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #USDINR

