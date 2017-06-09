Sell USDINR; target of 64.10: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market

Government bonds rose for a third day, after the Monetary Policy Committee’s downward revision of inflation projection prompted investor hopes of lower interest rates The benchmark 6.97 % 202 6 bond yield declined to 6. 5 3 % from 6. 57 % in the previous session Yield on the US 10 - y ear rose to 2. 1 9 % from 2. 1 7 % in the previous session

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee rose for a second day, as a sharp appreciation towards session - end due to soft US$ of crucial economic and political events in the US and Europe The US$ posted gains against major currencies due to multiple factors. ECB maintained key interest rates but raised concerns on inflation. The British pound fell sharply as early polls data suggest a hung Parliament or the Conservative party failing to garner a majority vote. Japanese Yen lost against the US$ as absence of any sensational information from FBI former director testimony supported the US$.

US$/INR derivatives strategy

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE ended at 6 4. 36.The June contract open interest declined 0.58 % from the previous day July contract open interest increased 2.6 0 % in the last session We expect the US $ to meet supply pressure at higher levels . Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 64.53 -64.63 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 64.20 / 64.10 Stop Loss: 64.73 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.44 / 64.24 R1/R2:64.50 /64.70



