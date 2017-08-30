App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 30, 2017 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.10 / 64.05: ICICI Direct

According to ICICI Direct expect the USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up side in the pair to go short on USDINR.

ICICI Direct 's  currency report

Debt market

Government bon ds rose for the first time in three sessions, tracking a rise in US t reasuries, even as an open market sale boosted supply The Go I benchmark 6. 79 % 202 7 bond yield declined to 6.5 3 % from 6 .5 7 % in the previous session Yield on the US10 - year declined to 2.13 % from 2.16 % in the previous session.

Forex (USD/INR)

The rupee fell, snapping a two - day winning streak, as global risk appetite worsened after North Korea fired a missile that flew over Japan, exacerbating geopolitical tensions The USD remained almost unchanged as gains over Japanese Yen were offset by losses against other currencies.  The US D JPY gained from its near term supports of 108 levels. However, forex markets are expected to remain on the edge in the backdrop of US employment data and simmering North Korea war rhetoric.

Strategy

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee Sept ember contract on the NSE ended at 64.02.The September contract open interest increased 19.49 % from the previous day October contract open interest increased 18.8 6 % in the  previous session We expect the USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up side in the pair to go short on USDINR.

Intra-day strategy
USDINR September futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on USDINR
Sell USDINR in the range of 64.25-64.35 Market Lot: USD1000
Target: 64.10 / 64.05 Stop Loss: 64.45
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 64.10 / 63.00 R1/R2:64.30 /64.50

 

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

