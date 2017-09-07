Sell USDINR; target of 64.05 - 63.95: ICICI Direct
According to ICICI Direct expect the USD to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upside in the pair to go short on the USDINR
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Debt market
Government bonds ended little changed as traders deferred purchases amid uncertainty on the near term outlook The GoI benchmark 6.79% 2027 bond yield rose to 6.51% from 6.50% in the previous session Yield on the US 10-year rose to 2.10% from 2.06% in the previous session.
Forex (USD/INR)
The rupee was steady against the USD, as a pushback in US interest rate hike expectations and waning global risk off sentiment helped the rupee cover initial losses The US$ remained ranged against major currencies as yields recovered. The US debt celing deal through mid-December provided relief to financial markets. Traders await cues from ECB’s monetary policy amid expectation of cues on stimulus pullback. JPY and CHF witnessed profit booking on the back of a recovery in risk-on sentiment.
Strategy
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE ended at 64.26. The September contract open interest declined 8.86% from the previous day October contract open interest increased 0.55% in the previous session We expect the USD to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upside in the pair to go short on the USDINR.Intra-day strategy
|USDINR September futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on USDINR
|Sell USDINR in the range of 64.20 - 64.28
|Market Lot: USD1000
|Target: 64.05 / 63.95
|Stop Loss: 64.39
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 64.15 / 64.00
|R1/R2:64.30 /64.40
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.