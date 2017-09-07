App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 07, 2017 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.05 - 63.95: ICICI Direct

According to ICICI Direct expect the USD to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upside in the pair to go short on the USDINR

Sell USDINR; target of 64.05 - 63.95: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's  currency report on USDINR

Debt market

Government bonds ended little changed as traders deferred purchases amid uncertainty on the near term outlook The GoI benchmark 6.79% 2027 bond yield rose to 6.51% from 6.50% in the previous session Yield on the US 10-year rose to 2.10% from 2.06% in the previous session.

Forex (USD/INR)

The rupee was steady against the USD, as a pushback in US interest rate hike expectations and waning global risk off sentiment helped the rupee cover initial losses The US$ remained ranged against major currencies as yields recovered. The US debt celing deal through mid-December provided relief to financial markets. Traders await cues from ECB’s monetary policy amid expectation of cues on stimulus pullback. JPY and CHF witnessed profit booking on the back of a recovery in risk-on sentiment.

Strategy

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE ended at 64.26. The September contract open interest declined 8.86% from the previous day October contract open interest increased 0.55% in the previous session We expect the USD to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upside in the pair to go short on the USDINR.

Intra-day strategy
USDINR September futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on USDINR
Sell USDINR in the range of 64.20 - 64.28 Market Lot: USD1000
Target: 64.05 / 63.95 Stop Loss: 64.39
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 64.15 / 64.00 R1/R2:64.30 /64.40

 

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

