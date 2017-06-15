Sell USDINR; target of 64.05 - 63.90: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

On Wednesday, the USDINR June contract pair remained marginally lower and tested the low of 64.34 and finally ended at 64.41. The pair is still stuck in the range of 64.30 - 64.65 and is forming a pennant formation. Penetration of either side will provide a clear breakout. Ahead, of Federal Reserve interest rate decision will provide volatility in the pair. However, as the broader scenario is still looking weak, we recommend selling on break of 64.30 for targets of 64.05/63.90.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.