Apr 28, 2017 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Apr 28, 2017 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.00: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can sell USDINR for the target of 64.00 with a stop loss of 64.95.

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

The USDINR prices reverted back slightly during Thursday’s session and ended at 64.39. The pair has just overcome the previous low resistance and settled above it. However the immediate trend line resistance is seen around 64.45. A convincing close above that, will only provide a pullback till 65.00 levels. As the over trend still looks bearish we advise traders to sell on rise around 64.65 levels for downside targets of 64.00 levels.

Pair : USDINR
Action : Sell
Entry : 64.65
Target : 64.00

Stop Loss : 64.95

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

