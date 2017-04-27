Sell USDINR; target of 64.00 - 63.90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Sovereign bonds fell, tracking an uptrend in US treasury yields after investors pulled out of safe haven trades and shifted focus to Donald Trump’s much - awaited tax reform. The Reserve Bank of India’s bid to check surging liquidity coupled with reissuance of the benchmark note in this week’s auction also hurt demand for local notes • Benchmark 6.97 % 202 6 bond yield moved a bit higher at 6. 95% • Yield on the US 10 - year declined to 2. 3 0 % from 2. 33 % in the previous session

The rupee soared to a fresh over 20 - month high against the dollar, as local shares surged to a record, boosting hopes of further foreign fund inflows amid greater global appetite for risk assets • The US dollar retreated from highs against major rivals in the wake of the tax plan after a senior Trump administration official said a draft executive order to withdraw the US from the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) is under consideration

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64.02. The May contract open interest declined 15.6 % from the previous day • June contract open interest increased 13.4 % from the previous day • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

US$INR May futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 64.20- 64.25 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 64.00/ 63.90 Stop Loss: 64.35 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.00 / 63.80 R1/R2:64.50 /64.70

