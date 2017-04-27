App
Apr 27, 2017 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Apr 27, 2017 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.00 - 63.90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the USDINR pair.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market

Sovereign bonds fell, tracking an uptrend in  US treasury yields after  investors pulled out of safe haven trades and shifted focus to Donald  Trump’s much - awaited tax reform. The Reserve Bank of India’s bid to  check surging liquidity coupled with reissuance of the benchmark note in  this week’s auction also hurt demand for local notes • Benchmark  6.97 % 202 6 bond  yield moved a bit higher at  6. 95% • Yield on the US 10 - year declined to 2. 3 0 % from 2. 33 % in the previous session

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee soared to a fresh over  20 - month high against the dollar, as  local shares surged to  a  record, boosting hopes of further foreign fund  inflows amid greater  global appetite for risk assets • The  US dollar retreated from highs against major rivals in the wake of the  tax plan after a senior Trump administration official said a draft executive  order to withdraw the  US from the North American Free Trade  Agreement (Nafta) is under consideration

US$/INR derivatives strategy

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE ended at 64.02. The  May contract open interest  declined  15.6 % from the previous day • June contract open interest  increased  13.4 % from  the  previous day • We expect  the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up sides in the pair to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy
US$INR May futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.20- 64.25 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.00/ 63.90 Stop Loss: 64.35
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 64.00 / 63.80 R1/R2:64.50 /64.70

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct.com #USDINR

