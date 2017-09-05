Sell USDINR; target of 64.0 - 63.90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market

Government bonds fell, as heightened geopolitical tensions post North Korea testing a hydrogen bomb hurt the appetite for emerging market assets The GoI benchmark 6.79% 2027 bond yield increased to 6.50% from 6.48% in the previous session Yield on the US 10-year was unchanged at 2.17% in the previous session.

Forex (USD/INR)

The rupee snapped early gains to fall to its lowest in almost two weeks against the USD, dragged down by weak equities amid subdued risk appetite for risk assets following North Korea’s latest nuclear test The USD continued its slide against major currencies even as cash markets remained closed on account of Labour day holidays. Gains in safe haven assets as well as Euro weighed on the USD. Rising geopolitical risk as well as weak inflation and employment data raised concerns on market expectation of further interest rate hikes in 2017.

Strategy

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE ended at 64.22. The September contract open interest increased 3.64% from the previous day October contract open interest increased 6.21% in the previous session We expect the USD to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upside in the pair to go short on USDINR.

Intra-day strategy

USDINR September futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on USDINR Sell USDINR in the range of 64.28 - 64.36 Market Lot: USD1000 Target: 64.0 / 63.90 Stop Loss: 64.46 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.15 / 64.0 R1/R2:64.30 /64.45

