Sell USDINR; target of 63.98 - 63.88: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds fell, as investors sold notes amid concerns the central bank may not cut interest rate s immediately after retail inflation accelerated to a five-month high in August • The GoI benchmark 6.79% 2027 bond yield increased to 6.59% from 6.55% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10-year yield increased to 2.19% from 2.17% in the previous session.

The rupee rose for the first time in three sessions against the dollar, as the dollar’s rally lost traction overnight amid caution ahead of US inflation data • The US$ gained sharply against major currencies amid short covering ahead of US August inflation data. Risk as well as safe haven currencies fell against US$ amid subsiding risk-off sentiment and lower-than- expected damage from Hurricane Irma. An uptick in US August retail inflation would further provide supports to the US$ as the recent deluge had seen huge short build up in the dollar index.

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE ended at 64.09. The September contract open interest declined 5.78% from the previous day • October contract open interest increased 5.70% in the previous session • We expect the US$ to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upside in the pair to go short on the US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR September futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 64.18-64.28 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 63.98 / 63.88 Stop Loss: 64.38 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 64.05 / 63.95 R1/R2:64.20 /64.30

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.