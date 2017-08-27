App
Aug 23, 2017 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 63.95 - 63.85: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up side in the pair to go short on USDINR.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market

Government  bonds fell, with the benchmark note settling at a seven - week low, as a state debt auction attracted weaker - than - expected  demand, while investors deferred purchases on lack of policy cues • The  GoI benchmark  6.79 % 2027 bond  yield rose to 6.54 % from 6.51% in the previous session • Yield on the  US 10 - y ear increased to 2. 21 % from 2.18 % in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee ended little changed for a fifth straight session against the  US$, as importers’ US$ demand offset gains triggered by strong equities • The  US$  posted  a  recovery against major currencies as risk off sentiment  subsided with  the  tax reform agenda coming  in focus . Major currencies remain on an edge ahead of Annual Central banker’s Jackson Hole symposium this week. Japanese Yen could fall sharply if central banks signal towards tightening regime in the backdrop of the recent drop in inflation growth Equity • Equity benchmark.

Strategy In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee August contract on the NSE ended at 64.15. The  August contract open interest  declined 1.47 % from the previous day • September contract open interest  increased 5.81 % in the  previous session • We expect  the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up side in the pair to go short on US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR August futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.14-64.24 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 63.95 / 63.85 Stop Loss: 64.35
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 64.10 / 63.90 R1/R2:64.20 /64.40
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

