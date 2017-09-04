App
Sep 04, 2017 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 63.95 - 63.85: ICICI Direct

According to ICICI Direct expect the USD to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upside in the pair to go short on USDINR.

ICICI Direct's  currency report on USDINR

Debt market

Government bonds rose for the first time in four weeks, with the benchmark yield posting its biggest decline in seven weeks, as weakerthan-expected domestic growth sparked hopes of future rate cuts The GoI benchmark 6.79% 2027 bond yield declined to 6.48% from 6.53% in the previous session Yield on the US 10-year increased to 2.17% from 2.12% in the previous session.

Forex (USD/INR)

The rupee fell on caution ahead of the US nonfarm payrolls data while lower-than-expected domestic growth also weighed on the rupee. Also, spike in geopolitical risks is expected to weigh on sharp gains in rupee The USD fell against major currencies jolted by disappointing US employment data as well rise in geopolitical risks over North Korea. August nonfarm payrolls were at 156000 vs. 209000 in July. Weak employment data followed the drop in inflation growth rate, raising concerns over Fed’s ability to increase interest rates. We expect Euro as well as JPY to remain supported on back of safe haven demand as well as waning US interest rate hike prospects.

Strategy

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE ended at 64.19. The September contract open interest increased 4.16% from the previous day October contract open interest increased 10.02% in the previous session We expect the USD to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upside in the pair to go short on USDINR.

Intra-day strategy

USDINR September futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on USDINR
Sell USDINR in the range of 64.24 - 64.32 Market Lot: USD1000
Target: 63.95 / 63.85 Stop Loss: 64.43
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 64.10 / 63.95 R1/R2:64.30 /64.45

 

 

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

