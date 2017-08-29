Sell USDINR; target of 63.90: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

On Monday, USDINR pair traded on volatile note, in the initial hours it opened at with a gap down at 64.17 and tumbled till the low of 6 4.05 . In the second half it managed to recover and finally ended at 64.11. As stated in the previous report the key support is at 63.96 of previous low and breakdowns below that will extend the fall to further lows. Hence, we continue to recommend selling on rise around 64.22 levels for the day.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.