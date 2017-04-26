Sell USDINR; target of 63.90 - 63.80: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

On Tuesday, the USDINR pair opened at 64.42 and tumbled to the low of 64.21, by breaching the previous bottom support of 64.31 and ended at 64.29 mark. Now the next support is seen at 63.92 and for the day the immediate resistance is seen at 64.31, hence we recommend selling around 64.30 levels for 63.92 and lower.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.