Sell USDINR; target of 63.90 - 63.80: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

In line with the exception the USDINR pair opened on a lower note at 64.49 and straight way tumbled till the low of 64.20. In the second half to slowly recovered and in finally ended at 64.38. The pair has almost declined till the 50% retracement level of the major rally. The 50% retracement level 64.13 holds a key support, break down below that will provide further selling pressure. However, it manages to hold above that then a minor pull back can be noticed till 65.30.

Stop Loss : 64.52

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.