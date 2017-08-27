App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 24, 2017 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 63.90 - 63.80: ICICI Direct

According to ICICI Direct expect the USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up side in the pair to go short on USDINR

ICICI Direct 's  currency report

Debt market

Government bonds ended little changed in thin volume trade, as investors deferred purchases ahead of fresh supply of notes today The Go I benchmark 6. 79 % 202 7 bond yield was steady at 6 .54% in the previous session Yield on the US 10 - y ear declined to 2. 17 % from 2. 21 % in the previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)

The rupee was steady against the US$ amid thin trading on caution  ahead of a three - day summit of central bankers in Jackson Hole starting  today The US$  fell  on account of losses against Japanese Yen and Euro. Major currencies remain in a range ahead of the central banker’s Annual Jackson Hole symposium starting today. JPY continue d to remain supported due to safe haven buying demand on concerns around the US President. US August preliminary PMI data were on mixed note.

Strategy

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee August contract on the NSE ended at 6 4. 1 2. The  August contract open interest  increased 3.03 % from the previous day September contract open interest  increased 12.77 % in the  previous session We expect  the US $ to  meet supply pressure at higher levels . Utilise up side in  the  pair to go  short on US$INR.

Intra-day strategy
US$INR August futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 64.13 - 64.21 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 63.90 / 63.80 Stop Loss: 64.32
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 64.05 / 63.85 R1/R2:64.20 /64.40

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

