Sell USDINR; target of 63.90 - 63.70: ICICI Direct

Debt market

Government bonds fell for the first time in four months, as lack of positive triggers and supply of notes through this month kept traders on the sidelines, awaiting a host of central bank meetings this month The GoI benchmark 6.79% 2027 bond yield declined to 6.53% from 6.54% in the previous session Yield on the US 10-year declined to 2.12% from 2.13% in the previous session.

Forex (USD/INR)

The rupee rose for a second straight month against the USD, as concerns over US President Donald Trump’s ability to implement his reforms agenda amid rising geopolitical risks weighed on the USD The USD fell against major currencies as USD bulls were disappointed by inflation data. US July core PCE fell further to 1.4% from 1.5% drifting away from the Fed’s target of sustained 2% inflation. US consumer spending also weakened in July. Today’s August employment data will hold clues for the USD in the near term.

Strategy

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE ended at 64.08. The September contract open interest declined 1.32% from the previous day October contract open interest increased 5.39% in the previous session We expect the US$ to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upside in the pair to go short on US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

USDINR September futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on USDINR Sell USDINR in the range of 64.12 - 64.22 Market Lot: USD1000 Target: 63.90 / 63.70 Stop Loss: 64.32 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 63.95 / 63.80 R1/R2:64.20 /64.35

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.