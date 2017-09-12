Sell USDINR; target of 63.85 - 63.75: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market

Government bonds fell for a fourth session, ahead of a fresh supply of notes and August inflation data, due today The GoI benchmark 6.79% 2027 bond yield rose to 6.56% from 6.54% in the previous session Yield on the US 10-year yield increased to 2.13% from 2.05% in the previous session.

Forex (USD/INR)

The rupee fell for the first time infour sessions against the USD as traders remained cautious ahead of domestic inflation data The USD recovered mildly against major currencies as risks over North Korea subsided in the backdrop of weakening hurricane “Irma” cutting damage estimates. JPY and CHF fell sharply as risk assets came under profit booking. UN vowed further sanctions over North Korea but fell short of a total oil embargo.

Strategy

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE ended at 64.03. The September contract open interest declined 6.69% from the previous day October contract open interest increased 0.10% in the previous session We expect the USD to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upside in the pair to go short on the USDINR.

USDINR September futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on USDINR Sell USDINR in the range of 64.10 - 64.20 Market Lot: USD1000 Target: 63.85 / 63.75 Stop Loss: 64.30 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 63.95 / 63.80 R1/R2:64.10 /64.20

