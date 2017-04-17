Sell USDINR; target of 63.80: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

USDINR futures opened sharply lower in the last session and prices almost fell till its recent bottom made near 64.30 level. Prices have fallen after taking resistance at its short term declining trend line of the downward moving channel. Prices are expected to fall further from these levels towards next strong supports placed around its declining support trend line currently near 63.80 level.

Pair : USDINR Action : Sell Entry : 64.50 Target : 63.80 Stop Loss : 64.80

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.