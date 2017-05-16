Sell USDINR; target of 63.80: Way2Wealth
Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can sell USDINR for the target of 63.80 with a stop loss of 64.60 .
Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR
USDINR futures opened sharply lower with gap in the last session and prices consolidated for the whole session in the range of 64.15-64.25 levels. Prices have been falling gradually since last few sessions after taking strong resistance at its short term declining trend line and broken its recent bottom of 64.20 level and closed below the same in the previous session. Prices are expected to fall further towards next strong support placed around 63.80 level.
Pair : USDINR
Action : Sell
Entry : 64.35
Target : 63.80
Stop Loss : 64.60
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.