Sell USDINR; target of 63.80: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

USDINR futures opened sharply lower with gap in the last session and prices consolidated for the whole session in the range of 64.15-64.25 levels. Prices have been falling gradually since last few sessions after taking strong resistance at its short term declining trend line and broken its recent bottom of 64.20 level and closed below the same in the previous session. Prices are expected to fall further towards next strong support placed around 63.80 level.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.