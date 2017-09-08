Sell USDINR; target of 63.80 - 63.75: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market

Government bonds ended marginally lower ahead of a weekly auction, amid lacklustre trading in the backdrop of looming major central bank meetings The GoI benchmark 6.79% 2027 bond yield rose to 6.51% from 6.50% in the previous session Yield on the US 10-year yield declined sharply by 2.03% from 2.10% in the previous session.

Forex (USD/INR)

The rupee posted sharp gains against the USD tracking Asian cues, after US President Donald Trump and congressional leaders agreed to raise the government debt limit until December, reviving risk appetite The USD fell sharply against major as well as emerging currencies as weak economic data continued to raise concerns on the rate hike trajectory. Euro zoomed higher post ECB monetary policy meeting. The ECB President did not raise concerns on a sharp appreciation in Euro but deferred the stimulus pullback deliberation for the October meeting. We expect Euro to post further gains and rise towards 1.22.

Strategy

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE ended at 64.16. The September contract open interest increased 4.97% from the previous day October contract open interest increased 26.55% in the previous session We expect the USD to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upside in the pair to go short on the USDINR.

Intra-day strategy

USDINR September futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on USDINR Sell USDINR in the range of 63.96- 64.06 Market Lot: USD1000 Target: 63.80 / 63.75 Stop Loss: 64.16 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 63.95 / 63.85 R1/R2:64.20 /64.30

