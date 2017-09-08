App
Sep 08, 2017 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 63.80 - 63.75: ICICI Direct

According to ICICI Direct expect expect the USD to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upside in the pair to go short on the USDINR.

Sell USDINR; target of 63.80 - 63.75: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market

Government bonds ended marginally lower ahead of a weekly auction, amid lacklustre trading in the backdrop of looming major central bank meetings The GoI benchmark 6.79% 2027 bond yield rose to 6.51% from 6.50% in the previous session Yield on the US 10-year yield declined sharply by 2.03% from 2.10% in the previous session.

Forex (USD/INR)

The rupee posted sharp gains against the USD tracking Asian cues, after US President Donald Trump and congressional leaders agreed to raise the government debt limit until December, reviving risk appetite The USD fell sharply against major as well as emerging currencies as weak economic data continued to raise concerns on the rate hike trajectory. Euro zoomed higher post ECB monetary policy meeting. The ECB President did not raise concerns on a sharp appreciation in Euro but deferred the stimulus pullback deliberation for the October meeting. We expect Euro to post further gains and rise towards 1.22.

Strategy

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE ended at 64.16. The September contract open interest increased 4.97% from the previous day October contract open interest increased 26.55% in the previous session We expect the USD to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upside in the pair to go short on the USDINR.

Intra-day strategy

USDINR September futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on USDINR
Sell USDINR in the range of 63.96- 64.06 Market Lot: USD1000
Target: 63.80 / 63.75 Stop Loss: 64.16
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 63.95 / 63.85 R1/R2:64.20 /64.30

 

 

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

