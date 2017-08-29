App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 28, 2017 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 63.80 / 63.70: ICICI Direct

According to ICICI Direct expect the USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise up side in the pair to go short on USDINR.

ICICI Direct 's  currency report

Debt market

Government bon ds fell for a third consecutive week, as debt auctions boosted supply in the market while investors deferred purchases on lack of positive triggers The  G o I  benchmark  6. 79 % 202 7 bond yield was steady at 6 .54% in the previous session Yield on the US 10 - y ear declined to 2. 17 % from 2.19 % in the previous session.

Forex (USD/INR)

The rupee posted its first weekly gain in three weeks against the USD, as  US President Donald Trump's comments renewed concerns over his  ability to implement key economic reforms, weighing on the USD. The USD  fell  against major currencies as Fed chief Janet Yellen failed to  provide any cues on  monetary policy.  The Japanese Yen and euro posted sharp gains as USD fell on political turmoil and rate hike uncertainty. The Japanese Yen gained on news of North Korea firing short range missiles on Saturday morning. A host of central bank meetings this month are eagerly awaited for further policy cues.

Strategy

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar - rupee August contract on the NSE ended at 64. 03. The August contract open interest  declined 6.11% from the previous day September contract open interest increased 19.94 % in the previous session We expect the USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels . Utilise up side in the pair to go short on USDINR.

Intra-day strategy

USDINR August futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on USDINR
Sell USDINR in the range of 64.04-64.12 Market Lot: USD1000
Target: 63.80 / 63.70 Stop Loss: 64.23
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 63.95 / 63.80 R1/R2:64.10 /64.20

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

