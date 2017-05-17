Sell USDINR: target of 63.77: Way2Wealth
Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can Sell USDINR Entry of 64.12 for the target of 63.77 with a stop loss of 64.45.
Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR
USDINR futures opened flat in the last session and prices consolidated for the whole session in the range of 64.12-64.25 levels. Prices have taken strong support around its short term declining trend line after falling gradually in previous few sessions. Prices are expected to fall further if break below its recent bottom of 64.12 level towards next strong support placed around 63.77 level. Immediate resistance is placed at 64.45 level.Pair : USDINR
Action : Sell
Entry : 64.12
Target : 63.77
Stop Loss : 64.45
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.