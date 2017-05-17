Sell USDINR: target of 63.77: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

USDINR futures opened flat in the last session and prices consolidated for the whole session in the range of 64.12-64.25 levels. Prices have taken strong support around its short term declining trend line after falling gradually in previous few sessions. Prices are expected to fall further if break below its recent bottom of 64.12 level towards next strong support placed around 63.77 level. Immediate resistance is placed at 64.45 level.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.