Sep 11, 2017 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 63.75 - 63.70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects US$ to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upside in the pair to go short on the US$INR.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Debt market  

Government bonds fell last week in lacklustre trade, in the absence of  fresh cues on interest rates  • The GoI benchmark 6.79% 2027 bond yield rose to 6.54% from 6.52% in  the previous session  • Yield on the US 10-year yield increased to 2.05% from 2.04% in the  previous session.

Forex (US$/INR)  

The rupee rose against the US$ for  the week, as the dollar weakened  after the European Central Bank (ECB) hinted at a decision on scaling  back its monetary stimulus programme in October  • The US$ continued its slide against major currencies during the week.  Expectation of damage from Hurricane Irma over the weekend weighed on the US$. Also, market participants expected North Korea to fire more missiles during the weekend. Euro continue to rise vs. US$ post ECB monetary meeting. We expect US$ to remain under pressure ahead of a key September Fed monetary policy meeting.

Strategy   In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE ended at 63.90. The September contract open interest declined 12.59% from the previous day • October contract open interest increased 3.32% in the previous session • We expect the US$ to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upside in the pair to go short on the US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR September futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 63.96-64.06 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 63.75 / 63.70 Stop Loss: 64.17
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 63.85 / 63.75 R1/R2:64.00 /64.10
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

