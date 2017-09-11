Sell USDINR; target of 63.75 - 63.70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Government bonds fell last week in lacklustre trade, in the absence of fresh cues on interest rates • The GoI benchmark 6.79% 2027 bond yield rose to 6.54% from 6.52% in the previous session • Yield on the US 10-year yield increased to 2.05% from 2.04% in the previous session.

The rupee rose against the US$ for the week, as the dollar weakened after the European Central Bank (ECB) hinted at a decision on scaling back its monetary stimulus programme in October • The US$ continued its slide against major currencies during the week. Expectation of damage from Hurricane Irma over the weekend weighed on the US$. Also, market participants expected North Korea to fire more missiles during the weekend. Euro continue to rise vs. US$ post ECB monetary meeting. We expect US$ to remain under pressure ahead of a key September Fed monetary policy meeting.

In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE ended at 63.90. The September contract open interest declined 12.59% from the previous day • October contract open interest increased 3.32% in the previous session • We expect the US$ to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upside in the pair to go short on the US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR September futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 63.96-64.06 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 63.75 / 63.70 Stop Loss: 64.17 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 63.85 / 63.75 R1/R2:64.00 /64.10

