Sell Tata Steel; target of Rs 451: Motilal Oswal

India (TSI) EBITDA/t was higher by INR 2,440 QoQ to INR 13,727, driven by higher FAMD revenues, actuarial reversal and export benefits. Higher steel realization was offset by an increase in RM cost.

Outlook

The settlement of pension in the UK would be a costly one, with INR 48/share in initial outflow and a 33% stake in TSUK, which was a negative surprise. We upgrade TP to INR 451 (from INR 438) on lower-than-expected debt in FY17. Maintain Sell.

