App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 18, 2017 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Tata Steel; target of Rs 451: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bearish on Tata Steel has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 451 in its research report dated May 16, 2017.

Sell Tata Steel; target of Rs 451: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Steel


India (TSI) EBITDA/t was higher by INR 2,440 QoQ to INR 13,727, driven by higher FAMD revenues, actuarial reversal and export benefits. Higher steel realization was offset by an increase in RM cost.


Outlook


The settlement of pension in the UK would be a costly one, with INR 48/share in initial outflow and a 33% stake in TSUK, which was a negative surprise. We upgrade TP to INR 451 (from INR 438) on lower-than-expected debt in FY17. Maintain Sell.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Motilal Oswal #Sell #Tata Steel

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.