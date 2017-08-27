Sell Simplex Infrastructures; target of Rs 397: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Simplex Infrastructures

SIL posted 7.4% YoY rise in Q1FY18 standalone revenue (increased post 6 consecutive quarters of de - growth) to ` 15.1 bn (in line with estimates) primarily due to better execution in Power and Urban segments. EBITDA margin down 25 bps YoY to 11. 4 % (in line with estimates), due to rise in construction cost which was partly offset by reduction in employee cost. PAT grew 67.0 % YoY to ` 287 mn (62.5% above estimates) due to lower tax rate of 21.1% in Q1FY18 vs. 37.7% in Q4FY17. We maintain Sell on the stock due to stretched working capital primarily higher debtors days , high D:E (2x FY19E ) being our big concerns.

Outlook

Accordingly, SIL’s debt to rise marginally by ` 2.6 bn over FY17 - 19E to stay at elevated level of ` 3 5.7bn. Though we revised upward our SOTP based target price to ` 397 (Exhibit 1) from earlier ` 322, we maintain Sell on the stock.

