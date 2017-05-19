App
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 19, 2017 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Shree Cement; target of Rs 14565: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bearish on Shree Cement has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 14565 in its research report dated May 17, 2017.

HDFC Securities' research report on Shree Cement


Shree Cement (SRCM) numbers disappointed (EBITDA/t: Rs 818 vs est 934, flat YoY, -16.1% QoQ). This was largely on account of a strong surge in freight, (Rs 1,023/t, 27.9% YoY, 19.5% QoQ), while P&F and RM costs hardened too.


Outlook


We have cut our volume estimates by 4.5/6.3% resulting in lowering of EBITDA estimates by 8.3/11.7% for FY18/19 respectively. Maintain SELL with a TP of Rs 14,565 based on 12.0x FY19 cement EV/EBITDA (implies US$190/t on FY19 exit capacity of 38.6 mTPA).


For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Sell #Shree Cement

