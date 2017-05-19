Sell Shree Cement; target of Rs 14565: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Shree Cement

Shree Cement (SRCM) numbers disappointed (EBITDA/t: Rs 818 vs est 934, flat YoY, -16.1% QoQ). This was largely on account of a strong surge in freight, (Rs 1,023/t, 27.9% YoY, 19.5% QoQ), while P&F and RM costs hardened too.

Outlook

We have cut our volume estimates by 4.5/6.3% resulting in lowering of EBITDA estimates by 8.3/11.7% for FY18/19 respectively. Maintain SELL with a TP of Rs 14,565 based on 12.0x FY19 cement EV/EBITDA (implies US$190/t on FY19 exit capacity of 38.6 mTPA).

