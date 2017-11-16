App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 16, 2017 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Shree Cement; target of Rs 13400: Centrum

Centrum is bearish on Shree Cement has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 13400 in its research report dated November 08, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Centrum's research report on Shree Cement


Shree Cement’s (SRCM) EBITDA declined 20% YoY in Q2FY18 despite 9%/1% YoY cement volume/NSR increase. This was driven by rising petcoke prices and higher diesel price, which led to unitary EBITDA declining 21% YoY (on high base of last year) to Rs1,107/MT. Continued sharp decline in external power sales amid high fuel inflation, further contributed to the decline in total EBITDA.


Outlook
While we expect SRCM to deliver 19% EBITDA CAGR over the next two years and also fund its aggressive expansion through internal accruals, its valuation remains extremely expensive at 22x/18x its FY18/19E EBITDA. We re-iterate SELL with a TP of Rs13,400.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Centrum #Recommendations #Sell #Shree Cement

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.