Sell PNB, Yes Bank, Capital First: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, “Given that I am not very positive on financials or NBFC and we have a bit of reason to have a sell off, Yes Bank is a sell with a stoploss of Rs 1,520, target of Rs 1,460. Capital First is a sell with a stoploss of Rs 772, target of Rs 745 and Punjab National Bank (PNB) is a sell with a stoploss of Rs 171, target of Rs 160.”