you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 13, 2017 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell PNB, Yes Bank, Capital First: Ashwani Gujral

According to Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, one may sell Punjab National Bank, Capital First and Yes Bank.

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, “Given that I am not very positive on financials or NBFC and we have a bit of reason to have a sell off, Yes Bank is a sell with a stoploss of Rs 1,520, target of Rs 1,460. Capital First is a sell with a stoploss of Rs 772, target of Rs 745 and Punjab National Bank (PNB) is a sell with a stoploss of Rs 171, target of Rs 160.”

He further added, “Important thing is these are not long-term sells. So, maybe 3-5 sessions, you should be able to achieve some downside and that is the point of these calls.”

