Sell Pitti Laminations; target of Rs 50: ICICI Direct

Total laminations sales volume in FY17 were at 18776 tonne vs. 19654 tonne in FY16, implying volume de-growth of 4.5%. Domestic sales volumes in FY17 were at 15986 tonne, up 14.7% YoY while export sales volumes in FY17 were at 2790 tonne, down 51.2% YoY.

Going forward, over FY17-19E, we expect sales to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% to Rs 423.0 crore in FY19E. On the PAT front, we expect Pitti to report PAT of Rs 13.4 crore in FY19E. We value Pitti at Rs 50 i.e. 10x P/E on FY19E EPS of Rs 5.0/share and assign a SELL rating to the stock.

