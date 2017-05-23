App
May 23, 2017 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Pitti Laminations; target of Rs 50: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bearish on Pitti Laminations has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 50 in its research report dated May 22, 2017.

Sell Pitti Laminations; target of Rs 50: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Pitti Laminations


Total laminations sales volume in FY17 were at 18776 tonne vs. 19654 tonne in FY16, implying volume de-growth of 4.5%. Domestic sales volumes in FY17 were at 15986 tonne, up 14.7% YoY while export sales volumes in FY17 were at 2790 tonne, down 51.2% YoY.


Outlook


Going forward, over FY17-19E, we expect sales to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% to Rs 423.0 crore in FY19E. On the PAT front, we expect Pitti to report PAT of Rs 13.4 crore in FY19E. We value Pitti at Rs 50 i.e. 10x P/E on FY19E EPS of Rs 5.0/share and assign a SELL rating to the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #ICICI Direct #Pitti Laminations #Recommendations #Sell

