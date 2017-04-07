Sell Orchid Pharma on rally, says Vijay Chopra

Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com told CNBC-TV18, "Fundamentally speaking I looked at the balance sheet of Orchid Pharma and it is stressed. I would say that there are better opportunities in the pharma space if somebody wants to buy into those stocks. Wockhardt looks much better structurally and according to the balance sheet also one can get into the stock at this point of time."

"Even Sun Pharmaceutical looks good but stock like Orchid Pharma I would suggest that one should get out on rallies as soon as possible because its balance sheets are stressed and I would say that it is not a good idea to stay in that stock, so better get out and get into some better story," he added.