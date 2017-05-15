App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 15, 2017 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Nestle India; target of Rs 5715: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bearish on Nestle India has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5715 in its research report dated May 12, 2017.

Sell Nestle India; target of Rs 5715: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Nestle India


As we pointed out in our annual report analysis, it has now been over five long years of abysmal volumes. It has been close to two years since the new CEO stepped in, and while the pace of new launches has markedly improved, there has been no material improvement on price actions to boost growth or advertising to support new products.


Outlook


Nestle is no longer the business it was before CY11 (when it used to report consistent double-digit volume growth with over 100% RoCEs) and may never be. Considering that valuations are rich at 48.9x CY18 EPS, we downgrade to Sell with a revised target of INR 5,715 (39x CY18E EPS, at a 20% discount to three-year avg. multiple).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Motilal Oswal #Nestle India #Recommendations #Sell

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.