Sell Nestle India; target of Rs 5715: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Nestle India

As we pointed out in our annual report analysis, it has now been over five long years of abysmal volumes. It has been close to two years since the new CEO stepped in, and while the pace of new launches has markedly improved, there has been no material improvement on price actions to boost growth or advertising to support new products.

Outlook

Nestle is no longer the business it was before CY11 (when it used to report consistent double-digit volume growth with over 100% RoCEs) and may never be. Considering that valuations are rich at 48.9x CY18 EPS, we downgrade to Sell with a revised target of INR 5,715 (39x CY18E EPS, at a 20% discount to three-year avg. multiple).

