Sell LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 600: HDFC Securities
HDFC Securities' has recommended sell rating on LIC Housing Finance with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated April 27, 2017.
HDFC Securities's research report on LIC Housing Finance
LICHF’s 4Q results came in better than expectations, owing to higher growth (64%/28% YoY/QoQ) in the non-core (LAP+ Project) portfolio, thereby increasing its share to 16.7% (11.5% in 4QFY16). NIM expanded to 2.97% supported drop in COF, which fell 66bps.
Outlook
We change our estimates marginally due to better growth and change in mix, and build in a 12bps NIM compression for FY18. Over FY17-19E, PAT is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9%. We change reco.to SELL due to low growth expectation. Revise the TP to Rs 600 (2.1x Mar-19 ABV of Rs 284.8).
For all recommendations, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.