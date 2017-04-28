Sell LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 600: HDFC Securities

LICHF’s 4Q results came in better than expectations, owing to higher growth (64%/28% YoY/QoQ) in the non-core (LAP+ Project) portfolio, thereby increasing its share to 16.7% (11.5% in 4QFY16). NIM expanded to 2.97% supported drop in COF, which fell 66bps.

Outlook

We change our estimates marginally due to better growth and change in mix, and build in a 12bps NIM compression for FY18. Over FY17-19E, PAT is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9%. We change reco.to SELL due to low growth expectation. Revise the TP to Rs 600 (2.1x Mar-19 ABV of Rs 284.8).

