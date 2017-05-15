App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 15, 2017 05:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell GSK Consumer; target of Rs 4380: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bearish on GSK Consumer has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4380 in its research report dated May 12, 2017.

Motilal Oswal's research report on GSK Consumer


Net sales (including operating income) grew 2.3% YoY (our estimate: 1.3% YoY decline) to INR 11b. EBITDA grew 1.5% YoY (our estimate: 3.5% decline) to INR 2.17b, while adjusted PAT grew 8.4% YoY (our estimate: 1.8% decline) to INR 1.76b. MFD volumes declined 1% YoY (our estimate: 5% decline).


Outlook


EPS CAGR over FY17-19 is likely to be muted at 9%. We do not think the core business deserves to trade at over 26x. Since outlook might worsen if market share declines persist, we downgrade the stock to SELL. Our target price of INR 4,380 (26x FY19E core EPS + cash) implies 17% downside.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #GSK Consumer #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Sell

