Sell Great Eastern Shipping; target of Rs 330: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Great Eastern Shipping

Worldwide tenders for offshore vessels are getting fewer and fewer. Fleet utilisation levels are at historic low levels of <55%. Given the offshore E&P spending has come off significantly since 2014, day rates for both AHTS & PSV have come off by 45-50%.

Outlook

The recent run up in the stock price remains unsupported by its fundamentals. Hence, we maintain our SELL recommendation with a target price of Rs 330 (P/BV multiple at 0.5x FY19).

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.