you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 10, 2017 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Great Eastern Shipping; target of Rs 330: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bearish on Great Eastern Shipping has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 330 in its research report dated May 09, 2017.

ICICI Direct's research report on Great Eastern Shipping


Worldwide tenders for offshore vessels are getting fewer and fewer. Fleet utilisation levels are at historic low levels of <55%. Given the offshore E&P spending has come off significantly since 2014, day rates for both AHTS & PSV have come off by 45-50%.


Outlook


The recent run up in the stock price remains unsupported by its fundamentals. Hence, we maintain our SELL recommendation with a target price of Rs 330 (P/BV multiple at 0.5x FY19).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

