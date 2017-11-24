Sell Fortis Healthcare; buy Raymond, Ashok Leyland: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "After a brief correction Ashok Leyland is now resuming the upwards move, it is a buy. Raymond is having a parabolic rally, that parabolic rally paused, that pause is an entry and today we want to buy Raymond again. Tata Chemicals is another outperformer in the recent weeks. These short-term outperformers will continue to outperform. So, that is a buy."

"I would suggest that short selling should be avoided as much as possible and certainly not in the indices. Fortis Healthcare is a sell. There is absolutely nothing in this stock. It is so much of an underperformer, sell it and shift to some other companies, anything in pharma if you want, but sell this one."

"Federal Bank is also a sell. While I am generally upbeat on private sector banks, Federal Bank is not my favourite. I would suggest you sell this and switch to ICICI Bank, switch to HDFC Bank anything stay in private banks but get out of Federal Bank."

"Long term investors can stay with Bata, we are going through a correction and that correction is not over. However, the long-term trend is distinctly up and you will get better prices. If you are a very short-term trader then you might like to exit now, re-enter again."