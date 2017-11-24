App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 24, 2017 12:22 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell Fortis Healthcare; buy Raymond, Ashok Leyland: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com advises selling Fortis Healthcare.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "After a brief correction Ashok Leyland is now resuming the upwards move, it is a buy. Raymond is having a parabolic rally, that parabolic rally paused, that pause is an entry and today we want to buy Raymond again. Tata Chemicals is another outperformer in the recent weeks. These short-term outperformers will continue to outperform. So, that is a buy."

"I would suggest that short selling should be avoided as much as possible and certainly not in the indices. Fortis Healthcare is a sell. There is absolutely nothing in this stock. It is so much of an underperformer, sell it and shift to some other companies, anything in pharma if you want, but sell this one."

"Federal Bank is also a sell. While I am generally upbeat on private sector banks, Federal Bank is not my favourite. I would suggest you sell this and switch to ICICI Bank, switch to HDFC Bank anything stay in private banks but get out of Federal Bank."

"Long term investors can stay with Bata, we are going through a correction and that correction is not over. However, the long-term trend is distinctly up and you will get better prices. If you are a very short-term trader then you might like to exit now, re-enter again."

Sudarshan Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani
Technical Analyst|s2analytics.com
"Sun Pharmaceutical has probably completed its bear market. Every dip, every breakout is a buying opportunity here, so I would be a buyer in Sun Pharmaceutical today," he added.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.