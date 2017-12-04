Sell EURINR; target of 75.80-75.60: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on EURINR

After opening with minor gap up at 76.73 EURINR pair once again slipped lower and finally ended at 76.59. The pair closed above the immediate trend line resistance and break down below that will once again shift the pair into bearish. Thus, we recommend selling on break of 76.30 for downside targets of 75.80 then 75.60 levels.

