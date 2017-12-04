App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 04, 2017 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell EURINR; target of 75.80-75.60: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can sell EURINR for the target of 75.80-75.60 with a stop loss of 76.62.


Way2Wealth's currency report on EURINR


After opening with minor gap up at 76.73 EURINR pair once again slipped lower and finally ended at 76.59. The pair closed above the immediate trend line resistance and break down below that will once again shift the pair into bearish. Thus, we recommend selling on break of 76.30 for downside targets of 75.80 then 75.60 levels.

Pair : EURINR
Action : Sell
Entry : 76.30
Target : 75.80/75.60
Stop Loss : 76.62

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR #Sell #Way2Wealth

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.