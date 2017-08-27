Sell EURINR; target of 75.00: Way2Wealth
Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can sell EURINR for the target of 75.00 with a stop loss of 76.00.
After opening making initial low of 75.31, GBP INR pair recovered from the low and ended at 75.60 gaining 0. 20%. The pair is quo ting within the range of 7 5.80 - 74.90 and breach of either side will give clear direction. Me anwhile, we advise selling on rise and buying on dips strategy for the day.Pair : EURINR
Action : Sell
Entry : 75.76
Target : 75.00
Stop Loss : 76.00
