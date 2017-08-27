Sell EURINR; target of 75.00: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on EURINR

After opening making initial low of 75.31, GBP INR pair recovered from the low and ended at 75.60 gaining 0. 20%. The pair is quo ting within the range of 7 5.80 - 74.90 and breach of either side will give clear direction. Me anwhile, we advise selling on rise and buying on dips strategy for the day.

