May 29, 2017 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell EURINR; target of 72.27: Karvy

Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can sell EURINR at 72.55-72.60 for target of 72.27 with a stop loss of 72.74.

Karvy's currency report on EURINR


This is the daily chart of EURUSD pair, during the week the pair traded in a broader range of 1.1268 on the up side and down side 1.1159 and closed at the lower end of the day with a shooting star kind of a candle which signifies short term reversal in ongoing trend. The pair broke above the resistance of 1.1100 now that will become a strong support so for a swing trader 1.10 is strong levels to accumulate while intraday traders can utilze rise to sell the pair near 1.12 mark.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR #Karvy Stock Broking

