Sell EURINR; target of 72.02: Karvy

This is the daily chart of EURUSD,the pair opened at 1.1203 and made a high of 1.1234 and saw the pair trading side wise in Asia session and in Europe session the pair had some supply and came lower, the pair is having a supply zone of 1.1280-1.1350 and now started to show sign of exhaustion with MACD indicator giving a crossove rexpects the pair to trade volatile for the dayin the range of 1.1160-1.1240.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.