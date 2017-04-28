App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 28, 2017 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell EURINR; target of 69.85: Karvy

Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can sell EURINR at 70.10-70.20 for target of 69.85 with a stop loss of 70.30.

Karvy's currency report on EURINR


This is the daily chart of EURUSD, the pair gapped up few days ago and made a swing high of 1.0950 levels and yesterday after Draghi speech the pair revered gave most of its gains, the pair has been trading in a broader range of 1.0850-and 1.0950 on the up side and likely to test the lower range for the day with cross over in MACD still secondary trend remains on the upside but during the likely to see some supply coming in near 1.09 levels for the day.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

