Sell EURINR; target of 69.19: Karvy
Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter EURINR at 69.50-69.60 for target of 69.19 with a stop loss of 69.74.
This is the daily chart of EURUSD, during the day the pair opened at 1.0710 and made a high of 1.0776 and was trading with a positive bias, and in us session the pair reversed on a smaller time frame and made a shooting star pattern, so bears came in and dragged the prices lower, the pair broke out of trading range of 1.0600-1.0670 few days back now that will become support on the downside and shooting star high will become resistance 1.0770 levels so likely to be choppy in this range.
