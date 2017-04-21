Sell EURINR; target of 68.95: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on EURINR

EURINR futures opened flat in the last session and prices consolidated for half of the session in the range of 69.30-69.40 levels. Later prices broke the range on the higher side and rose till high of 69.68 level. Prices have taken strong resistance around its previous bottom of 69.61 level and corrected sharply in the previous session. Prices are expected to fall from these levels towards next strong supports placed around 68.95 and 68.40 levels.

