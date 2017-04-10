App
Apr 07, 2017 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell EURINR target of 68.95: Karvy

Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter sell EURINR at 69.22-69.32 for target of 68.95 with a stop loss of 69.41.

Karvy's currency report on EURINR

This is the daily chart of EURUSD, the pair after opening at 1.0667 and made a high of 1.0687 and was trading in a narrow range during the day,the pair has been consolidating in the range of 1.0645-1.0690 for past couple of day s and today likely to remain in the said range with RSI at 45 with bearish candle yesterday, if violates the supports of 1.0630 then likely to test 1.06 levels in coming session with strong supply at 1.07 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

