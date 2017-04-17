App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 17, 2017 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell EURINR target of 68.35: Karvy

Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter sell EURINR at 68.65-68.75 for target of 68.35 with a stop loss of 68.82.

Sell EURINR target of 68.35: Karvy

Karvy's currency report on EURINR

This is the daily chart of EURUSD, during the day after opening at 1.0670 the pair made a high of 1.0677 and traded withy a   negative bias, the pair has been trading in the broader range of 1.09-1.05 and trading below the important medium term moving average 50DMA at 1.0651 and 200DMA at 1.0847 levels, with shorter range is 1.0570- 1.0690 levels until the pair violates either side expects the following range to continue.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR #Karvy Stock Broking

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.