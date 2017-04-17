Sell EURINR target of 68.35: Karvy

Karvy's currency report on EURINR

This is the daily chart of EURUSD, during the day after opening at 1.0670 the pair made a high of 1.0677 and traded withy a negative bias, the pair has been trading in the broader range of 1.09-1.05 and trading below the important medium term moving average 50DMA at 1.0651 and 200DMA at 1.0847 levels, with shorter range is 1.0570- 1.0690 levels until the pair violates either side expects the following range to continue.

