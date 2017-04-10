App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 10, 2017 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell EURINR; target of 68.20: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can sell EURINR for the target of 68.20 with a stop loss of 69.12.

Sell EURINR; target of 68.20: Way2Wealth
Way2Wealth's currency report on EURINR

EURINR  futures opened sharply lower with gap in the last session and prices continued to fall for the whole session and  made a low of  68.50  level. Prices have been falling sharply since last two weeks and almost fallen  till  its short  term  declining trend  line support currently  placed  around 68.20 level. Minor pullbacks around  68.80  level in the pair  will  be a good opportunity to sell for the target of  68.20 level with stop loss above 69.11 level.

Pair : EURINR Action : Sell Entry : 68.80 Target : 68.20  Stop Loss : 69.12

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR #Way2Walth

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.