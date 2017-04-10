Sell EURINR; target of 68.20: Way2Wealth

EURINR futures opened sharply lower with gap in the last session and prices continued to fall for the whole session and made a low of 68.50 level. Prices have been falling sharply since last two weeks and almost fallen till its short term declining trend line support currently placed around 68.20 level. Minor pullbacks around 68.80 level in the pair will be a good opportunity to sell for the target of 68.20 level with stop loss above 69.11 level.

Pair : EURINR Action : Sell Entry : 68.80 Target : 68.20 Stop Loss : 69.12

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.