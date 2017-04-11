Sell EURINR; target of 67.50: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on EURINR

EURINR futures opened sharply lower with gap in the last session and prices recovered gradually for the whole session and closed flat around previous closing price of 68.55. Prices have been falling sharply since last few sessions after breaking down from its preivous swing low of 69.61 and are expected to fall further from these levels towards immediate strong support palced around its lowest monthly closing in the last five years at 67.50 level.

