App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 03, 2017 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Dabur India; target of Rs 292: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bearish on Dabur India has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 292 in its research report dated May 02, 2017.

Sell Dabur India; target of Rs 292: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Dabur India


Dabur’s 4QFY17 revenues came below our expectation, albeit, APAT was in-line. The domestic business posted below estimated revenue performance primarily due to lower than estimated volume growth. Mere 2.4% volume growth in the domestic business implies that there’s still pinch of the demonetization. GM contracted 160bps, but the reduction in other operating expenses helped the operating margin expand.


Outlook


We believe that the operating margins have peaked out and would start tapering off with an increase in commodity price and increasing competition. We are not optimistic on the performance of the stock until assurance of better monsoon for the coming season. Valuing at 34x FY19E EPS to arrive at a TP of Rs 292. Downgrade to SELL.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Dabur India #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Sell

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.