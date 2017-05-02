App
May 02, 2017 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy CEAT; target of Rs 1741: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on CEAT has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1741 in its research report dated April 29, 2017.

Buy CEAT; target of Rs 1741: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on CEAT


4QFY17 revenue grew 5% YoY to INR 16.4b (est. of INR 16.5b), driven by volume growth of 4.4% and pricing mix. EBITDA margin shrunk 390bp YoY to 8.1%, impacted by gross margin contraction of 600bp, partly offset by lower other expenses. EBITDA fell by 29% YoY to INR 1,325m and adj. PAT by 25% to INR 798m (est. of INR 777m).


Outlook


In FY18, management is expected to take further price hikes, while volume growth will be driven by strong demand in UVs. In this view, we expect revenue/PAT CAGR of 10%/20%, driven by EBITDA margin expansion of 180bp to 12% over FY17-19E. We value the company at a P/E of 13x FY19E EPS, and continue maintaining Buy rating with a target price of INR 1,741 (15% upside).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Ceat #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

