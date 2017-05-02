App
May 02, 2017 04:50 PM IST
May 02, 2017 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Biocon; target of Rs 900: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bearish on Biocon has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated April 28, 2017.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Biocon


Biologics remained flat YoY in 4Q due to delay in approvals in some emerging markets. In FY17, Biologics sales stood at USD75m, with management maintaining its segmental sales guidance of USD200m by FY19E (primarily driven by Ems). Syngene (29% of revenue) declined 14% YoY due to temporary disruptions led by fire in Dec-16.


Outlook


Recent stock price run-up is mainly led by positive developments in Biosimilars. Although the progress is impressive, we believe there are some uncertainties capping upside potential. In the near term, commissioning of Malaysia plant would pressurize profits. Maintain Sell with revised a TP of INR 900 @ 20x FY19E EPS (v/s INR 800 @ 20x 1HFY19E EPS).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Biocon #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

